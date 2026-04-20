2026 NFL Draft: Adam Schefter addresses Steelers QB options from Aaron Rodgers to Ty Simpson, more

The Pittsburgh Steelers once again have a quarterback conundrum involving Aaron Rodgers going into a new season. Ahead of the NFL Draft, no decisions have been made by either party and the franchise could weigh whether or not to draft someone like Ty Simpson, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Simpson is widely considered the second-best available QB in the draft. The former Alabama star appears to be an option at pick No. 21 for Pittsburgh, or even another team.

But Rodgers has not decided whether or not he’ll play in 2026. It seems like he’d only play for Pittsburgh, under his old coach Mike McCarthy no less, or just retire.

“As for quarterback, Aaron Rodgers was originally going to give the Steelers an answer on whether he would play in 2026 about a month after the 2025 season ended, but that has now stretched far into the offseason,” Schefter wrote in his column. “If Rodgers has not informed the team by Thursday night that he does in fact intend to return, Pittsburgh will need to have conversations about whether Simpson is in play with the No. 21 pick. But either way, the team is looking at taking a QB somewhere over the course of seven rounds.

“The Steelers met with three QBs at the combine: Simpson, Penn State’s Drew Allar and Miami’s Carson Beck (who also went to Pittsburgh for a top-30 visit). But the longer the Steelers go without an answer from the quarterback they want, the more they will have to consider using a higher pick at the position.”

Aaron Rodgers still debating return as Steelers weigh QB options

In 16 games last season, Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 65.7% completion percentage, leading the Steelers to an AFC North crown. Sounds like he can still sling it, right? But, the timetable keeps getting extended regarding a decision.

Simpson started just one season at Alabama (2025), but he was pretty good in leading the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff. He finished last fall with 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 64.5% completion percentage.

If Rodgers doesn’t come back, or if he does, it doesn’t prevent the Steelers from adding to their quarterback room. As Schefter reported, Allar and Beck could also be options later in the draft this week. Time will tell, but another Rodgers saga continues this spring.