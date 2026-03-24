New details regarding the arrest of Alabama point guard Aden Holloway came out on Monday night via Matt Stahl of AL.com. Holloway and his attorney are denying the allegations against him in the forfeiture case. This comes after Holloway was arrested on drug charges on March 16, while the preliminary hearing is set for April 14.

“Comes now the Defendant, AYDEN HOLLOWAY, through his attorney, Jason C. Neff, who states the following:

“1) Defendant denies each and every material allegation, and demands strict proof thereof. 2) The Defendant hereby demands a Trial on the claims made by the Plaintiff.”

Here's what Holloway is denying. He and his attorneys had to respond to the complaint within 30 days either denying or admitting to each allegations. This is all part of the forfeiture case after police seized $400 cash from his home, not a plea in the main criminal case pic.twitter.com/2WeTS0AW0Q — Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) March 23, 2026

Holloway is facing charges of first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp. Police officers found 2.1 pounds of marijuana in his Tuscaloosa apartment. If they had found 2.2 pounds, Holloway would also be looking at a drug trafficking charge. Bond of $5,000 was set and eventually paid to get Holloway out of jail.

From an on-court perspective, he is not with Alabama at the moment. The Crimson Tide enjoyed the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, beating Hofstra and Texas Tech to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. No official word has come on Holloway potentially joining the team in Chicago. Alabama is set to face Michigan on Friday night, with Iowa State and Tennessee taking up the other side of the bracket.

“I’ve met with him in person, talked to him on the phone multiple times,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said on the matter. “Look, I’m an adult. I’ve made mistakes. We all have things we’d like to do differently. Now is not the time to ignore a kid that you’ve built a real relationship with. Now is the time he needs more love from the adults in his life than at any point.

“… I don’t want to lose why I got into this thing in the first place. You get into it to help impact young men’s lives. Well, if you disappear when they make a mistake, I’m not so sure that’s a genuine relationship you’ve built.”

There is no doubt about how big a loss Holloway is for Alabama, even with the NCAA Tournament success. He is the team’s second leading scorer and averages 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game this season, while shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc.

On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this report