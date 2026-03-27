Alabama may be getting a key piece closer to rejoining the team. Even if his status for Friday remains uncertain.

According to multiple reports, a judge has granted Crimson Tide guard Aden Holloway permission to travel out of state. This comes ahead of Alabama’s Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan in Chicago.

The development marks a notable step forward for Holloway, who has not been with the team during the NCAA Tournament following his arrest earlier this month on marijuana-related charges. As of now, Holloway has yet to play in the tournament and did not initially travel with the team, per head coach Nate Oats.

Holloway, Alabama’s second-leading scorer at 16.8 points per game, has been a central piece of the Crimson Tide’s offense all season. His absence has forced Alabama to adjust on the fly during its postseason run, though the team has continued to advance without him.

However, the legal situation remains unresolved. Holloway is currently facing two charges: first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp. Authorities reportedly discovered approximately 2.1 pounds of marijuana in his Tuscaloosa apartment while executing a search warrant on March 16. He later posted a $5,000 bond.

In the aftermath, Alabama suspended Holloway from the program and he was removed from campus pending an investigation by the university’s Office of Student Conduct. That process is still ongoing. Despite the seriousness of the situation, Oats has made it clear that his support for Holloway hasn’t wavered.

“I’ve met with him in person, talked to him on the phone multiple times,” Oats said. “Look, I’m an adult. I’ve made mistakes. We all have things we’d like to do differently. Now is not the time to ignore a kid that you’ve built a real relationship with.”

For now, Holloway’s ability to travel represents progress, but it does not guarantee a return to the court. Alabama is set to face Michigan on Friday night with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line, where the winner will meet either Tennessee or Iowa State.

Whether Holloway rejoins the team in any capacity, either on the bench or potentially beyond, remains to be seen. But as the Crimson Tide prepares for one of their biggest games of the season, the situation surrounding one of their top players continues to evolve in real time.

— On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this article.