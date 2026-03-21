Alabama guard Aden Holloway‘s preliminary hearing has been set for April 14 by Judge Joanne Jannik, per CBS Sports‘ Mike Rodak. Holloway was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp on Monday.

He reportedly had 2.1 pounds of marijuana in his apartment. If police had found 2.2 pounds of marijuana in Holloway’s apartment, they could’ve charged him with a drug trafficking charge. Holloway didn’t play in Alabama’s 90-70 win over 13-seed Hofstra in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Holloway paid his $5,000 bail shortly after being taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail. However, he didn’t travel with the Crimson Tide to Tampa, Florida. On Thursday, Alabama head coach Nate Oats discussed Holloway’s arrest publicly for the first time.

“I’ve met with him in person, talked to him on the phone multiple times. Look, I’m an adult. I’ve made mistakes. We all have things we’d like to do differently,” Oats said. “Now is not the time to ignore a kid that you’ve built a real relationship with. Now is the time he needs more love from the adults in his life than at any point.

“… I don’t want to lose why I got into this thing in the first place. You get into it to help impact young men’s lives. Well, if you disappear when they make a mistake, I’m not so sure that’s a genuine relationship you’ve built.”

Aden Holloway’s absence in the NCAA Tournament is a substantial loss for Alabama. Holloway averages 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season, while shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc.

Nonetheless, Alabama was stellar in its first-round win over Hofstra. Alabama star Labaron Philon Jr. erupted for a game-high 29 points in the win. After the game, Philon revealed how he adapted to Holloway’s absence.

“I would say mindset-wise, got to be the same. Being a leader, I think I did a great job getting these guys ready for the game,” Philon said. “It was a great feeling to get to Tampa and focus on basketball, focus on winning an NCAA Tournament game.

“We have a lot of young guys on the team. We had to prepare them, get them ready. The veteran guys, be ready to step up and lead those guys in the moment. The young guys did good for their first game. We’ve got to continue to build from here.”