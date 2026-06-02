Report: Aden Holloway attorney releases statement after second-chance plea agreement

The attorney for Alabama guard Aden Holloway has released a statement shortly after reports his client agreed to enter a second-chance program as a first-time offender as part of a plea agreement reached with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s office.

“We are pleased to have this behind Mr Holloway. Now he can focus on his education and career. Upon successful completion his charges will be dismissed,” Tuscaloosa attorney Jason Neff told AL.com.

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Upon completion of the program — which involves 50 hours of community service, a $1,300 fine and passing random drug and alcohol screenings — Holloway’s drug charges will be dismissed, according to BamaOnline. Holloway and Neff first applied for the second-chance program on April 30, and confirmation was approved by the district attorney’s office and the assigned judge on Friday, per BOL.

Holloway was indicted April 10 on four total felony drug charges related to his March 16 arrest following a drug raid on Holloway’s Tuscaloosa apartment, where the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force found more than two pounds of marijuana during an early morning raid. He was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and failing to affix a tax stamp.

Holloway was suspended by the university following the arrest and wasn’t available to participate during Alabama’s postseason run to the Sweet Sixteen. The 21-year-old Holloway will now look to rejoin the Crimson Tide program for what would be his third season in Tuscaloosa after originally beginning his career at Auburn. A rare transfer between the two in-state rivals, Holloway developed into a vital piece this past season, including finishing the 2025-26 season as the Crimson Tide’s second-leading scorer, trailing only NBA-bound Labaron Philon.

In 28 games played, Holloway averaged 16.8 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. He was also Alabama’s most consistent 3-point shooter, averaging a team-leading 43.8% from beyond the arc for a team that lives and dies by the 3-point shot. Holloway also ranks second on the team with 3.8 assists per game and third at the free-throw line, averaging 86.4% from the charity stripe.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne told AL.com last week that there are still “multiple steps” before Holloway will be readmitted to the basketball program.

“Aden still has legal hurdles to overcome,” Byrne told AL.com. “If he works those out, there would still be multiple steps before we would consider a plan to allow him the opportunity to officially rejoin the program. Any discussions are too early.”