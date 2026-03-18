Aden Holloway drug arrest: Jay Bilas reacts to charges, addresses impact on future at Alabama

Alabama junior guard Aden Holloway isn’t available to play in Friday’s first round NCAA Tournament game against 13-seeded Hofstra after being suspended by the university following an arrest Monday on serious drug charges.

Holloway, the Crimson Tide’s second-leading scorer this season, is out on bond and facing two felony drug charges after the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force found more than two pounds of marijuana during a Monday morning raid of his Tuscaloosa apartment. Along with his pending criminal charges, Holloway is also facing potential university discipline pending an ongoing investigation by the school’s office of student conduct.

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas discussed Holloway’s situation and its potential impact on Alabama ahead of the upcoming 2026 NCAA Tournament, which begins Thursday, during a Wednesday appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show. Bilas, who also has a licensed attorney in addition to his work at ESPN, also suggested Holloway’s current legal situation could result in the end of his time in Tuscaloosa.

“It’s a serious charge, clearly. … I can’t imagine Aden Holloway playing again this season for Alabama with these charges pending, so to me, that sort of ends his year, and maybe ends his time there,” Bilas told Finebaum. “But we’ll have to see what happens. They’re allegations and charges, but they’re serious, and it’s going to have to go through the criminal legal system.”

Given his suspension and bond status, Holloway will remain in Tuscaloosa pending further litigation and is currently barred from leaving the state of Alabama, which makes traveling to the Tide’s first-round game in Tampa difficult. Bilas further raised doubt about Holloway’s potential playing status moving forward should Alabama advance beyond the tournament’s opening weekend, even if the university investigation ultimately results in his suspension being withdrawn.

“That’s a big if. I don’t know what the student honor code says or what sort of judgement there’d be from the university, but (maybe) if the charges are somehow dismissed,” Bilas added. “But that’s a lot of ifs and hypotheticals to get through, which I don’t imagine in this short a period of time of the NCAA Tournament would even be a possibility.”

Alabama head men’s basketball coach Nate Oats expressed disappointment in Holloway’s behavior and confirmed he won’t join the team while suspended by the university, which released its own statement Monday.

“We’ve got standards in our program,” Oats said on his Hey Coach radio show Monday night. “We’ve got ways we hold our guys accountable and we try to keep everything in-house. Obviously, some of the situations, you can’t and this is one of those. This situation is a little different when we found out what was going on this morning. I found out this morning. I guess it all went down this morning. So, we had to suspend him, pending the investigation from the UA Office of Student Conduct. We’re certainly disappointed in his behavior.”

In 28 games this season, Holloway has averaged 16.8 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. He’s also Alabama’s most consistent 3-point shooter, averaging a team-leading 43.8% from beyond the arc for a team that lives and dies by the 3-point shot. Holloway also ranks second on the team with 3.8 assists per game and third at the free-throw line, averaging 86.4% from the charity stripe.