Alabama AD Greg Byrne defends Kalen DeBoer contract extension, stresses need for 'stability'

Ahead of his third season as Alabama head coach, Kalen DeBoer received a contract extension. The new seven-year deal came after the Crimson Tide’s first College Football Playoff under his watch and, according to athletics director Greg Byrne, provides “stability” in the program.

DeBoer arrived in Tuscaloosa as the successor to Nick Saban in 2024 and has a 20-8 overall record in his two years at the helm. That includes a 12-4 mark in SEC play and a conference championship game appearance in 2025, as well as a CFP victory over Oklahoma.

While Byrne made it clear the standard at Alabama is still at a national championship level, he also stressed the importance of continuity in the program. He said constant coaching changes is not a sustainable way to operate, which is why it was important to keep DeBoer with the program long-term.

“Expectations at Alabama are high. That’s what you sign up for when you come to Alabama. That hasn’t changed,” Byrne said, via ESPN’s Heather Dinich. “What I also believe, though, is the idea of changing your coach every two to three years is absolutely ludicrous, and when you have a coach that you believe in, like we believe in Coach DeBoer, you want to have stability in that, and you will have a lot of really good times, and you’ll also have challenging times.

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“Everybody’s going to face that as our world has changed, and so our extension with Coach DeBoer showed our commitment and belief in him, and that we really value stability at Alabama. And that’s been the case with Coach Saban, obviously, forever, and we want that stability to continue with Coach DeBoer.”

Kalen DeBoer: New contract ‘gives staff direction’

DeBoer’s new deal will increase his salary to $12.5 million annually and double his buyout if he were to leave the Crimson Tide in the next three years. The salary puts DeBoer among the top five highest-paid coaches in college football and extended his previous deal by two years. His original contract ran through 2033.

Days after the UA Board of Trustees approved the contract, DeBoer said the extension was important as he continues to put his stamp on the Alabama program. It shows a long-term plan for the staff while also making the expectations clear.

“I think it gives the staff direction,” DeBoer said. “An understanding, also, just that everyone believes in what we’re doing. … The growth that we’ve had here in two years, a lot to build off of. Going into the playoffs, making the SEC Championship.

“This next year, another big year. They’re all big, in my mind. You never take anything for granted, so I really appreciate the opportunity the university has given me.”