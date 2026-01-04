Alabama DE Keon Keeley plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Alabama defensive end Keon Keeley plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent three years with the Crimson Tide.

Keeley finished the 2025 campaign with 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks and one pass deflection. He played in 13 games this year after playing in six during the 2024 season.

Keeley redshirted his first year on campus (2023) when Nick Saban was the head coach. He did not see game action until Kalen DeBoer took the sidelines upon Saban’s retirement.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Keeley was a five-star-plus recruit out of Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in the state, the No. 1 EDGE in the class and the No. 2 overall prospect in the class.

“It’s been a blessing. Just got to keep working hard,” Keeley said of his time at Alabama. “Big thanks to my teammates and coaching staff, I’ve been put in some pretty good positions. I’m just working on building off that and keeping my head down.”

Keeley wasn’t too clear about his future though, when asked what was next. Alabama lost to Indiana at the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

“As far as next year, at the moment my mindset is really set on this big game that we have against Indiana,” Keeley said. “But as far as next year, all I can do is keep working hard and being the best player I can be, the best Bandit I can be. Trying to step up and keep getting a bigger presence every game, every practice. Just becoming the best player I can be.”