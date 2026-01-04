Alabama defensive back Cam Calhoun plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal again, On3 has learned. He spent just one season with the Crimson Tide.

Calhoun arrived at Alabama by way of Utah, transferring in following the 2024 season. He had a decent impact with the Crimson Tide, appearing in 14 games.

During those 14 games, Cam Calhoun recorded seven tackles. He also recovered a fumble and defended one pass.

Before he arrived at Alabama, Calhoun was a standout in the secondary at Utah. He played in 11 games, starting one of them, while playing for the Utes.

During the 2024 campaign, Cam Calhoun recorded 21 tackles, including one for a loss. He also added an interception and a team-high nine pass breakups, showing the ability to play the ball in the air at a high level.

Out of high school, Calhoun actually enrolled at Michigan. He saw time in just two games as a true freshman, taking a redshirt and then ultimately transferring to Utah after the season.

Prior to enrolling at Michigan, Cam Calhoun was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 423 overall recruit in the country in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 46 cornerback in the class and the No. 12 overall player from the state of Ohio, hailing from Cincinnati (OH) Winton Woods.

Cam Calhoun joins Keon Keely in the portal

Cam Calhoun is not the only Alabama player in recent days to make plans to hit the transfer portal. Defensive end Keon Keeley also plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent three years with the Crimson Tide.

Keeley finished the 2025 campaign with 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks and one pass deflection. He played in 13 games this year after playing in six during the 2024 season.

Keeley redshirted his first year on campus (2023) when Nick Saban was the head coach. He did not see game action until Kalen DeBoer took the sidelines upon Saban’s retirement.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Keeley was a five-star-plus recruit out of Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in the state, the No. 1 EDGE in the class and the No. 2 overall prospect in the class.

On3’s Nick Kosko also contributed to this report.