Alabama defensive back Kameron Howard plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. The Crimson Tide defender made his announcement via social media.

Howard played high school football at St. Frances Academy (Fort Washington, MD). He did not have a star-rating, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that complies all major recruiting media services.

Career Highlights:

• 3 years of eligibility

• 53 career tackles

• 2 career interceptions

• 400+ career snaps pic.twitter.com/8wzmVRaXgM — Kameron Howard (@kamplugg) December 27, 2025

Howard transferred into Alabama after spending the 2023 season with Charlotte. Now, after two seasons in Tuscaloosa and accumulating four total tackles, the Crimson Tide defender is moving on to his next stop. We’ll see where he ends up.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Meanwhile, the NCAA Division I Administrative Committee passed dates for the one-time-only college football transfer portal back earlier in October. As it stands, the 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days. It’ll span Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA announced.

Moving forward, the entire Division I football notification of transfer windows is slated for Jan 2-16. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams still playing would have 5 days beginning the day after their team’s final game to enter the transfer portal.

Additionally, players have 15 days to enter the portal, but they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the deadline for committing is how late a school can enroll a player through admissions.

One caveat is that if a head coach is fired, the transfer portal will not open for players immediately. The NCAA revealed that moving forward, players will only have 15 days to enter the portal after a coaching change, instead of the former allocation of 30 days. Players will also have to wait five days after a new coach is hired or announced.

Finally, graduate transfers also cannot enter the transfer portal until Jan. 2 with the new one-time-only portal window. All these new guidelines are bound to shake things up, but the transfer portal will still remain as interesting and entertaining as ever.