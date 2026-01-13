According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Alabama EDGE Jordan Renaud has entered the NCAA transfer portal. This has been an offseason of roster turnover for head coach Kalen DeBoer. Renaud is just the latest one to leave Tuscaloosa, as some different looks will be coming ahead of the 2026 season.

Renaud played in all 15 games this season for Alabama, earning a start in three of them. Those all came in the postseason, beginning with the SEC Championship against Georgia. College Football Playoff games. vs. Oklahoma and Indiana soon followed for Renaud. But looking at the big picture, he recorded a career-high 18 tackles, followed by 1.5 tackles for a loss. No sacks pop up on the stat sheet for Renaud after being credited with 0.5 during the 2024 campaign.

“He’s in that flow state now, I feel like,” Alabama defensive tackle Tim Keenan said of Renaud durong the preseason. “Getting to the point where he’s comfortable in his role. He knows what he has to do, so he can go play fast and violent the way he needs to.”

In total, three seasons were spent on the Capstone. Alabama listed Renaud as a redshirt sophomore on his official 2025 roster bio. Two more years of eligibility are expected to remain, wherever the next destination is. Many might believe there is still plenty of potential out there for the pass rusher.

Renaud came to Alabama as a four-star recruit after playing his high school football at Tyler (TX) Tyler Legacy. He was the No. 71 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

One other school was considered a finalist for Renaud during the high school recruiting process. The Oklahoma Sooners finished runner-up. Plenty of other major offers came through but a final decision was made between Alabama and Oklahoma.

You have to imagine plenty of schools will be interested in Renaud. Finding quality pass rushers, especially those with decent SEC experience under their belt, can be difficult in the portal. Renaud should be able to get some traction and find himself a quality situation entering the 2026 season.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.