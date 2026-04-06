Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He took a leap forward this past season as a sophomore while jumping into the starting lineup.

Sherrell started every game for the Crimson Tide this year after contributing off the bench in 2024-25. He became a key part of the offense as he averaged 11.1 points to go with 6.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.2 blocks per game.

As a freshman last season, Sherrell appeared in all 36 games off the bench. He averaged 3.4 points and 2.8 rebounds before taking on a larger role as a sophomore this year. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

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Aiden Sherrell, a Detroit native, played high school basketball at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 24 overall player from the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Sherrell was a big piece for Alabama as the Crimson Tide made a run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. However, despite a halftime lead, they came up short against Michigan and suffered a season-ending loss in Chicago on March 27.

Afterward, Sherrell addressed his future at Alabama in the locker room. Speaking with BOL immediately after the game, he said he planned to be back with the Crimson Tide next year.

“Just going to get better, for sure,” Sherrell said. “I got a lot to get better at, trying to be a bigger piece on this team. Just going to get in that lab and get better. … Do I plan on being back? Yeah, as of right now, yeah.”

Alabama finished the 2025-26 season with a 25-10 overall record, including a 13-5 mark in SEC play. The Crimson Tide became a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and took down Hofstra in the Round of 32. The Tide then cruised past No. 5 seed Texas Tech to secure a spot in the Sweet 16, setting up a showdown against Michigan.

Alabama held a 49-47 lead at halftime after a back-and-forth start to the game. From that point, though, Michigan outscored the Crimson Tide 43-28 in the second half as the Wolverines came out on top.