Alabama forward London Jemison is set to return to the team in 2026-27, per a post on his social media. He’ll be a sophomore next year.

In 33 games last year, Jemison averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. He shot 44.4% from the floor and 34.8% from three-point range.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Jemison was a four-star recruit out of West Hartford (Conn.) St. Thomas More, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in the state, the No. 7 power forward in the class and the No. 32 overall prospect in the class.

London Jemison is returning to Alabama for his sophomore year. pic.twitter.com/pP4EGCwXDs — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) April 18, 2026

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and will close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

London Jemison to return to Alabama in 2026-27

Jemison is back on the roster for next year and he’s not alone. The Crimson Tide added NC State transfer Cole Cloer this week. Cloer was a 2026 recruit who enrolled with the Wolfpack early.

But after arriving in January, Cloer watched as NC State head coach Will Wade departed for LSU. He opted to hit the transfer portal rather than stick it out with new head coach Justin Gainey, despite attending Gainey’s introductory press conference.

Cloer finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., a factory for top high school talent. He ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 59 overall player in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was also the No. 23 small forward and the No. 8 overall player in the state of Florida.

Now he’ll join an Alabama program looking to rebound from a Sweet 16 loss in 2025-26. The Crimson Tide have reached at least the Sweet 16 in five of the last six years, making the NCAA Tournament all six times.