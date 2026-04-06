Alabama Crimson Tide forward Taylor Bol Bowen plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Bol Bowen spent just one season in Tuscaloosa before beginning his career with the Florida State Seminoles. He is set to be back on the open market, though. This will be school No. 3 for Bol Bowen in as many years.

This is expected to be the final year of eligibility for Bol Bowen. Two years at Florida State saw him contribute throughout, playing in a total of 60 games. Health turned into an issue as a member of Alabama, only playing in 30 games. Eleven of those saw him take the court for the opening tip-off, fluctuating in and out of the starting lineup.

Bol Bowen averaged 6.3 points per game this last season, adding 4.2 rebounds. Head coach Nate Oats was likely hoping to see some better shooting numbers when signing Bol Bowen last offseason. After making over 40% of his three-point attempts in 2024-25 for Florida State, the number dipped to 30.2% this season. But as mentioned, health was a big part of the equation.

“I had multiple injuries,” Bol Bowen told On3 | Rivals’ BOL. “I fractured my left hand, I played through that for about a month. I hurt my knee, I had a leg injury. I was out for a while dealing with those. But I tried to play through it because we were thin. It was pretty frustrating. I felt like I couldn’t get healthy.

“I just wanted to be healthy to be able to perform. I thought that with the right chance and the ability to be healthy I could do special things. But I wanted to play through them. I’d play through them twice over, I just wanted to help our team win and do whatever it took to win.”

Alabama entered this past season with high expectations. To an extent, results were delivered. The Crimson Tide finished tied for second in the SEC regular season standings. Selection Sunday saw them as a four-seed in the NCAA Tournament, eventually leading to a Sweet Sixteen run. Bol Bowen certainly played a role in the journey, now needing to be replaced.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.