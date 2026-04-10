Alabama guard Aden Holloway was indicted on four total charges, according to court records obtained by AL.com’s Nick Kelly. An arraignment hearing has also been scheduled.

Holloway’s indictment includes two felonies and two misdemeanors. Court records previously confirmed his indictment on the two felony charges – first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp. His arraignment is also set for June 16, which is when he will plead either guilty or not guilty.

The charges came after police found 2.1 pounds of marijuana in Holloway’s Tuscaloosa apartment on March 16, which is one ounce less than what the state considers considers trafficking. He was arrested and later posted a $5,000 bond.

Police discovered the marijuana while serving a search warrant on his Tuscaloosa residence at 8:45 a.m. CT on March 16. Police reportedly found loose and vacuum-sealed marijuana, a rolling tray, and packaging material. Holloway stated that he only smokes.

Following his arrest, Holloway was suspended from the Alabama men’s basketball team and removed from campus as part of a school-mandated investigation. He was later granted permission to travel outside the state, but the Crimson Tide confirmed his status remained unchanged despite the judge’s order. Alabama’s season came to an end that weekend against Michigan in the Sweet Sixteen.

Speaking with ESPN earlier this month, Holloway’s attorney Jason Neff said Holloway’s goal is to play for the Crimson Tide next year. He also called the initial indictment “procedural” since it included a felony charge.

“This was bound to happen no matter what because it’s a felony,” Neff said. “This is the normal process or procedure for any felony charge.”

Aden Holloway appeared in 28 games this past season at Alabama, including 27 starts. During that time, he averaged 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists prior to his suspension. As Alabama got ready for the NCAA Tournament, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats confirmed he spoke with Holloway multiple times after news broke of his arrest.

“I’ve met with him in person, talked to him on the phone multiple times,” Oats said. “Look, I’m an adult. I’ve made mistakes.

“We all have things we’d like to do differently. Now is not the time to ignore a kid that you’ve built a real relationship with. Now is the time he needs more love from the adults in his life than at any point.”