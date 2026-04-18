Alabama guard Davion Hannah plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Joe Tipton confirmed. He is a former Top 50 recruit.

Hannah appeared in 10 games for the Crimson Tide this past season as a true freshman. He averaged 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds during that time across 12.7 minutes per game. He also shot 46.2% from the field.

Hannah last played for Alabama on Dec. 17 before a “medical condition” kept him out for the rest of the year, head coach Nate Oats previously said. Oats also confirmed that Hannah would seek a medical redshirt, which would give him four full years of eligibility left.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Davion Hannah played high school basketball at Branson (Mo.) Link Academy, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 48 overall player from the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Hannah is the fourth Alabama player to either enter the portal or is expected to do so. Center Aiden Sherrell hit the open market earlier this month after the window opened and committed to Indiana, while guard Jalil Bethea is heading to Pitt. Forward Taylor Bol Bowen is also in the portal, but has not made a decision.

On the other side, Alabama has added three transfers so far this cycle. Former NC State forward Cole Cloer is on his way to Tuscaloosa as the No. 128 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings, while former Kentucky forward Brandon Garrison checks in as the No. 150 overall player. Mississippi State transfer forward Jamarion Davis-Fleming rounds out the Tide’s portal class so far.

Alabama finished the 2025-26 season with a 25-10 overall record, including a 13-5 mark in SEC play. The Crimson Tide became a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and took down Hofstra in the Round of 32. The Tide then cruised past No. 5 seed Texas Tech to secure a spot in the Sweet 16, setting up a showdown against Michigan.

Alabama held a 49-47 lead at halftime after a back-and-forth start to the game. From that point, though, Michigan outscored the Crimson Tide 43-28 in the second half as the Wolverines came out on top.