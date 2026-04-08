Alabama guard Jalil Bethea plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Joe Tipton has confirmed. Bethea spent just one year with the Crimson Tide.

He initially began his career at Miami, where he started 16 games during the 2024-25 season. He saw a significant reduction in minutes and role after transferring to Alabama.

While at Alabama this season, Jalil Bethea averaged 3.9 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest. He played just 7.9 minutes per game for the Crimson Tide, appearing in 26 contests during the season.

Bethea was at his best early in the season, with his contributions tailing off considerably during the season half of the year. Bethea saw double-digit minutes in six of the first 10 games of the season. Then he saw double-digit minutes just once in the following 16 games.

Jalil Bethea produced some double-digit scoring outings for Alabama early on. He scored 21 points against UTSA, 15 points and against Yale and 11 points against Kennesaw State. After that, Bethea went 20 straight games without reaching double-figure scoring again.

His time at Miami was a bit more productive. Jalil Bethea averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for the ‘Canes, playing in 31 total contests. Bethea scored in double figures nine times.

Jalil Bethea not the first departure

Jalil Bethea is not the only anticipated departure from Alabama this offseason. Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell also plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He took a leap forward this past season as a sophomore while jumping into the starting lineup.

Sherrell started every game for the Crimson Tide this year after contributing off the bench in 2024-25. He became a key part of the offense as he averaged 11.1 points to go with 6.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.2 blocks per game.

As a freshman last season, Sherrell appeared in all 36 games off the bench. He averaged 3.4 points and 2.8 rebounds before taking on a larger role as a sophomore this year. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

On3’s Nick Schultz also contributed to this report.