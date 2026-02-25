Alabama head coach Nate Oats addresses potential NBA interest

Just four games remain in the regular season for Alabama before turning attention to postseason play. Head coach Nate Oats has led the Crimson Tide to a Final Four and Elite Eight in back-to-back years, looking to accomplish the same this March. But through all the success, Oats continually is asked about his potential interest in one day jumping to the NBA.

Wednesday brought another one of those questions. Oats admitted there are still a lot of boxes to check at Alabama before he moves on. His family is another factor Oats brings up in the equation, citing the tough travel schedule of the NBA and how it relates to raising his three daughters.

“We would have to win an awful lot of games here for me to make that jump,” Oats said via SiriusXM Radio. “Probably the one who’s done it best most recently is Brad Stevens, and man, he went to a national championship at Butler. “I’ve got to focus on winning a lot of games here. I love it here. I’ve got two young daughters… I’m not sure how conducive the NBA is to raising a family. But I love learning from the NBA, I love watching it. I don’t know what the future holds… We’re going to keep trying to win one here and see what happens.”

When discussing Oats, the first thing brought up is usually his NBA-style offensive system. Alabama is usually only looking for two types of shots — threes and layups. Not too many mid-range jumpers are coming out of Tuscaloosa. Instead, the goal is to get inside the paint and either finish at the rim or find an open shooter outside the arc, a lot like what you will see when watching the NBA.

Results have been fantastic for Alabama, especially in recent years. This should be the third consecutive season the Crimson Tide finishes inside KenPom’s top five in Adjusted Offensive Efficiency. In the year Alabama earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, 2023, they were still No. 20 but had a top-three defense.

Alabama will be hoping Oats does stay around for a long time. The program’s golden generation is currently ongoing, continually finding itself as a national contender. For now, there does not appear to be much to worry about when it comes to Oats leaving for the NBA. His main focus appears to be finding a way to win a national championship.