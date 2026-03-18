Alabama and head coach Kalen DeBoer are hosting a coaching clinic in just under a month’s time. One of the NFL’s best will be making his way to Tuscaloosa to participate. DeMeco Ryans, currently head coach of the Houston Texans, is scheduled to be one of the speakers.

An announcement came from the official Alabama X account on Tuesday. A graphic was posted with DeBoer and Ryan, followed by the dates of April 10-11. They rounded things out by adding a link where people can register for the event. You can check out the full thing here.

Great players become great leaders. 🏈

Learn from DeMeco Ryans at the Alabama Coaching Clinic.



April 10–11

Register now: https://t.co/nZAqSTYZ1Y pic.twitter.com/Yw1bUOtijR — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) March 17, 2026

Ryans returns to Tuscaloosa after being a legendary player for the program. Four years were spent at Alabama, beginning with the 2002 season. By the time Ryans left following the 2005 season, plenty of honors were attached to his name. Arguably none better than SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. He also earned a first-team All-SEC designation after back-to-back years on the second team.

From there, the professional career began. Ryans was the second pick of the second round, going No. 33 overall to the Texans. Six seasons in Houston were a rousing success before four years with the Philadelphia Eagles. In total, Ryans recorded 970 tackles, 13.5 sacks, seven interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and 10 fumble recoveries. He did a little bit of everything.

Alabama is not inviting him to speak on his playing days, though. Ryans got his coaching career started in the NFL and never really looked back. The San Francisco 49ers hired him as a quality control coach in 2017. One year later, a promotion was earned to inside linebackers. Kyle Shanahan then hired him to be the team’s defensive coordinator, a title Ryans held for three seasons.

Houston then brought Ryans in to be their head coach in 2023. Year Three just wrapped up, and, for the most part, results have been pretty good. The Texans have made the playoffs all three times with two division titles. Records of 10-7, 10-7, and 12-5 add up to an impressive 32-19.

But once in the NFL playoffs, not much progress has been made. Houston has lost in the Divisional Round on all three occasions. Baltimore, Kansas City, and New England have been on the winning end. Ryans and everyone down in Houston will be hoping to break through in the near future, looking for the franchise’s first-ever AFC Championship game.