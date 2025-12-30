Alabama interior offensive lineman Roq Montgomery plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has spent three seasons at Alabama.

Montgomery has not seen any action for the Crimson Tide this season. He made 12 appearances in the 2024 campaign, but primarily served on special teams.

He played in two games during his true freshman season before ultimately redshirting. Ahead of this season, Montgomery raved about the team’s focus.

“The message right now from me and my teammates, just our entire staff, is we got a different outlook on everything,” Montgomery said. “It’s like more dialed in, more serious.

“It’s not like we ain’t never been serious about anything, because there’s things that we do, but we just got to get back to the old days — to when Bama does nothing but win, and win championships. That’s the main focus right now.”

Roq Montgomery played high school football at Anniston (AL), where he was a three-star recruit. He was the No. 413 overall player and No. 27 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Montgomery is the third Alabama player to announce his intent to enter the transfer portal this offseason. He joins Kameron Howard and Bubba Hampton.

Although the transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2, Alabama is currently focused on its matchup against Indiana in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. The Crimson Tide defeated Oklahoma 34-24 in the first round of the CFP.

Indiana is the 1-seed in the playoff and entering the game with a 13-0 record. While Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer‘s attention is directed on the massive showdown, he’s remaining aware of the transfer portal.

“I think there’s conversations the coaches will continue to have,” DeBoer said. “Just our antennas are up. And I think the one thing I appreciate about our whole team, and that’s coaches and players together, I think there’s really strong relationships and conversations that can be had in a way where you can be really upfront and honest and talk through things.

“… We want to take advantage of what we’ve done all season. This is why you did all the work, is to be able to play in this game. But there also is a reality of that time coming when the portal does open. … Just talking through any of the what-ifs, any of the different scenarios. And every guy’s situation is different.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.