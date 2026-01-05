Alabama linebacker Qua Russaw entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Russaw redshirted his first season at Alabama. Over the last two years, he logged 50 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble. Russaw has played in 22 games.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Russaw was a five-star recruit out of Montgomery (Ala.) Carver, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 4 overall prospect in the state, the No. 3 linebacker in the class and the No. 27 overall prospect in the class.

“Qua Russaw was a finalist for Alabama’s Class 6A lineman of the year award as a junior after a season that saw him rack up 130 tackles and more than 27 tackles for a loss,” Russaw’s profile reads. “Russaw played his freshman season at Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Ala., before moving to Carver. It was shortly after his freshman year that he landed his first three SEC offers.

“He said the offers were like ‘badges of honor’ for everything he did to get to this point. ‘It was amazing,’ said Russaw, who also runs track and was timed at 11.70 seconds at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds during his sophomore season. ‘I was waiting for those offers, and I worked so hard to get to this point. It’s hard to put into words. But I also know I have a lot of hard work still ahead. This is just the beginning of a great journey for me and my family.'”

Alabama made the College Football Playoff for the first time under Kalen DeBoer this year. The Crimson Tide beat Oklahoma in the first round, but lost to Indiana in the Rose Bowl during the quarterfinals.