Alabama loses RHP Austin Morris to NCAA transfer portal

Alabama RHP Austin Morris has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. Morris spent four seasons in Tuscaloosa, one of which was a redshirt. Designated as a redshirt junior during the 2026 campaign, he should have one more year of eligibility. And instead of doing so with the Crimson Tide, Morris is looking elsewhere.

Morris made 49 appearances during his Alabama career, totaling 65.1 innings. All of them were out of the bullpen as well. The Crimson Tide never counted on him to be a starter.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Unfortunately, 2026 was his lowest usage of them all. Morris only pitched 17.1 innings, finishing with an ERA of 5.19. Sixteen total runs crossed home plate but only 10 of them were earned. And while the 19 strikeouts are a good number, 10 walks is not exactly what you want coming out of the bullpen. Certainly an area of Morris to improve upon at his next stop.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Looking at individual performances, the best outing for Morris likely came in a weekend series against Oklahoma. Head coach Rob Vaughn called on the reliever for two innings, watching Morris allow just one base runner on (via walk). Four Sooners went down by the way of the K.

Alabama coming off College World Series run

Vaughn was hired with one thing in mind — getting Alabama back to the College World Series for the first time since 1999. The journey took a few years, falling short of reaching Omaha. But Vaughn got the job done this season, guiding the Crimson Tide to college baseball’s promised land.

What might have been the difference was being a top-eight seed. Alabama got to host the Tuscaloosa Regional and Tuscaloosa Super Regional. Turns out, only five games were needed to advance to Omaha. No losses were suffered in either round, sweeping St. John’s in the Supers to clinch a trip to Omaha.

Unfortunately, results were not so great once arriving at the College World Series. Alabama only played two games and lost them both. It turned into a quick trip after Texas eliminated its SEC foe. Vaughn knows another run is going to come down the road, though.