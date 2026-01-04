Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Wilkin Formby plans to enter the Transfer Portal. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed the decision.

After playing his high school football at Northridge in Tuscaloosa, Formby was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023. He had been the 94th-ranked player nationally and the seventh-ranked offensive tackle in that recruiting cycle. He would choose to go to Alabama over numerous SEC offers, including Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Auburn. At the time, Charles Power wrote about what he saw from Formby.

“Tackle prospect with an elite frame who can bend, move and strike at a high level,” Power wrote. “Has a prototype build for an offensive tackle. Verified at 6-foot-7, 302 pounds with close to a 7-foot wing-span at Under Armour’s Atlanta camp prior to his senior season. Plays with strong balance and body control for his size. Shows excellent spatial awareness in pass pro and initiates contact consistently with his length. Has surprisingly good bend and hips for his size, allowing him to gain leverage with ease and bolstering his ability to anchor once engaged. Shows some encouraging physicality and willingness to mix it up with defensive linemen on Friday nights. Will only continue to improve once he is in a collegiate strength and conditioning program that will help him develop more explosiveness and functional power. Significantly filled out his frame over the course of his junior season.”

Wilkin Formby started 14 games for Alabama during the 2025 season. That came after he started two games during the 2024 season. He has seen action at both right tackle and right guard. In total, he played in 27 games during his three seasons at Alabama, making him highly experienced, having been on the field for 1,070 snaps.

Formby would only play in three games during the 2023 season, as a true freshman. That allowed him to use his redshirt that season. So, he does have two more seasons of eligibility remaining.

Neither rushing yards nor sacks allowed are a perfect way of judging an offensive line, particularly an individual on the offensive line. Still, Alabama had some interesting results there.

The Crimson Tide were 125th nationally in rushing offense, averaging 104.13 yards per game. That includes going for -3 rushing yards in the SEC Championship Game and just 23 yards in the Rose Bowl. Alabama was also 11th in sacks allowed, giving up 2.13 per game.

This looks to be a busy Transfer Portal cycle for Alabama and head coach Kalen DeBoer. Already, the program has seen 13 players transfer out. That includes five offensive linemen. Along with Wilkin Formby, Roq Montgomery, Joseph Ionata, Olaus Alinen, and Micah DeBose have already hit the portal.