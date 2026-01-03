Alabama OL Micah DeBose plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett has learned. DeBose played four snaps for the Crimson Tide in 2025.

His lone appearance came against Eastern Illinois. He was also selected as an offensive scout player of the week leading up to the Missouri game this season.

Before college, DeBose was a four-star recruit from Alabama according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 277 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class, as well as the No. 19 interior offensive lineman in the cycle.

He committed to the Crimson Tide in June 2024. However, he was heavily recruited out of high school by the likes of LSU, Ohio State, Auburn and Florida. DeBose is one of roughly a dozen members of the Crimson Tide that have either entered, or announced their intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Alabama’s season ended Thursday when it suffered a 38-3 loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. The Crimson Tide never found a rhythm on offense, recording just 193 total yards and 11 first downs.

Most notably, Alabama notched 23 yards on 17 rushing attempts. Alabama starting quarterback Ty Simpson left the game in the third quarter after taking several massive hits. After the game, Simpson revealed he’d suffered a “cracked” rib.

Next season will be Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer‘s third at the helm of the Crimson Tide. The program improved under his supervision this season, appearing in the SEC Championship and receiving a CFP bid. However, it appears that DeBose won’t be in Tuscaloosa for the 2026 season. Though, it’s not unheard of for players to re-commit to their schools after testing their interest in the portal.

The NCAA transfer portal opened on Jan. 2. It will be open for 15 days before ending on Jan. 16.

