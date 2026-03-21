Friday night, Tyler Fay led Alabama to its first SEC victory in historic fashion. He threw the first individual no-hitter in a nine-inning game since World War II.

Fay struck out 13 Gators hitters and allowed just two walks as Alabama got the 6-0 victory at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. With his performance, he completed the first solo no-hitter by a Crimson Tide pitcher since 1942 and the program’s first individual no-hitter in any game since 1981.

Alabama’s last no-hitter as a team came in 2014 when three Crimson Tide pitchers combined for one against Mississippi Valley State. Now, Fay has put himself in the record books with the ninth no-no in program history.

Alabama’s last solo no-hitter came against Ole Miss in 1942, according to the Tuscaloosa News. That’s when Eddie Wocar shut down the Rebels as part of a nine-inning effort, and after nearly 84 years, another Crimson Tide pitcher pulled off the feat.

Fay has been Alabama’s Friday starter during his redshirt junior season. He entered the matchup against Florida with a 3-2 record across his five starts, recording 34 strikeouts and just six walks. He also had a 5.34 ERA to start the year and had not thrown more than seven innings in a game. That changed Friday night with his first-ever complete game.

Tyler Fay preserved a redshirt as a true freshman in 2023 and made 22 appearances out of the bullpen in 2024. He then got some run as a starter in 2025 as he started eight of his 20 games played, finishing with a 1-2 record and a 4.69 ERA. He also had 44 strikeouts across 55.2 innings of work.

With Friday’s victory over Florida, Alabama improved to 16-7 overall on the year and picked up its first SEC victory of the season. The Crimson Tide are coming off a three-game sweep against Kentucky to start conference play and lost their fourth consecutive game on Tuesday against South Alabama in Mobile.

The win kicked off a three-game series between Florida and Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Zane Adams is expected to get the start for the Crimson Tide on Saturday with Myles Upchurch coming up on Sunday in Game 3.