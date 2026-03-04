Alabama puts four players on court out of timeout, nearly causes Georgia turnover

When Georgia head coach Mike White called a timeout to draw up a last-second play to end the first half, there must have been a miscommunication from the Alabama bench. Nate Oats likely did not want just four players out on the court. But somehow, the Crimson Tide left somebody on the bench for the possession. Not something you see every single day.

Jalil Bethea, Houston Mallette, Labaron Philon, and Noah Williamson were the four out there. Bethea had checked into the game, either for Aden Holloway or Amari Allen. One of those two must have messed up, as they were on the court on the previous offensive possession. Philon had made a bucket at the rim, cutting the lead to four.

Maybe the weirdest part of the whole sequence — Alabama nearly got a stop. Philon put some good pressure on a Georgia player near mid-court after an errant pass, forcing him to jump across the line. However, another timeout was called to retain Georgia possession. You can check out the full moment here.

Alabama did send five people out there for what turned into the final possession. Oats made some changes, meaning everything got communicated well. Funny enough, the defense played with four turned out to be better. Georgia got up a three-point attempt and made it, extending the halftime lead to seven. Potentially a big swing in a game where the Crimson Tide is going to spend the second half playing from behind.

Winning streak on the line for Alabama in Athens

If the season were to end today, Alabama would be the two-seed in the SEC Tournament. This is thanks to an eight-game winning streak dating back to early February. Just one loss during the month took place, getting destroyed by Florida. But since then, it’s been perfection.

Georgia wants to make sure the streak is snapped. White’s bunch started out the year quite strong but has been inconsistent during SEC play. Currently sitting at 8-8, beating Alabama would do wonders for UGA. It would certainly help improve the NCAA Tournament resume, possibly pushing the Bulldogs into safety.

An interesting second half should be on the way from Athens. These two teams both know how to score points and score fast. A track meet already broke out in the first 40. We might be in for something similar out of the locker room, just with Alabama wanting to play a little more defense.