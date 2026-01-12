Alabama safety Bray Hubbard will return to school for the 2026 season, he announced Monday via Yea Alabama. Hubbard was considering leaving Tuscaloosa in favor of the NFL Draft. Instead, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack gets a big piece of his secondary back in the mix.

“BREAKING: DB Bray Hubbard will return to play at Alabama for the 2026 season,” Yea Alabama said via X. “For some players, legacy isn’t just a word; it’s the reason they play. Bray Hubbard is returning to Alabama to build on what he’s already started, leading a defense with one goal in mind: bringing another national championship back to Tuscaloosa.”

Hubbard has been a staple for Wommack and Kalen DeBoer over the last two seasons. There are 18 games of experience on the resume, most of them in a starting role. Multiple different stats showcase the kind of role Hubbard plays, one of which is his 136 tackles in that time frame. But seven interceptions are right up there, being someone who can cause turnovers.

“He talks to us about creating takeaways,” Hubbard said on Wommack ahead of the Rose Bowl. “We have a certain we go through every day before practice to get the ball out, getting interceptions, blocking it out. We do it all. He harps on it every week, how to create takeaways. He puts it out there, and we go execute.”

The story of how Alabama originally landed Hubbard is a great one. He came on a visit, originally committed to Southern Miss as a baseball player. Nick Saban extended an offer after a summer camp, only for Hubbard to commit a few days later.

Leaving for the NFL could have wrapped up the unlikely tale with a great ending. Instead, Hubbard wants one more attempt at delivering national championship No. 19 for Alabama.

Alabama going into 2026 season with experienced secondary

Alabama will now roll into the 2026 season with one of the more experienced secondaries in college football. Hubbard will man one of the safety positions. His partner is yet to be fully determined, as Keon Sabb faces a similar decision between another year of college and the NFL Draft.

Cornerback should be a position of strength with Zabien Brown classifying as a returning starter. Former five-star prospect Dijon Lee saw plenty of playing time as a true freshman, even earning five starts. Both are expected to be back.