Alabama self-reports 6 NCAA violations, including 1 by football program

Alabama self-reported six Level III NCAA violations on Friday committed between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026, the school said in a a violation report. It includes one committed by the football program.

A member of the football staff had contact with an athlete during an evaluation period, Alabama said. UA reported the violation in July 2026.

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The school took steps such as a letter of admonishment to the staff member, as well as providing them rules education and not allowing them to participate in any recruiting activity for seven calendar days. In-person contact with the athlete was not allowed for 30 days following discovery while telephone calls or other electronic communication was prohibited for 14 days. Additionally, the school is limited to one off-campus contact per academic year with the prospect involved.

Here’s a list of Alabama’s self-reported Level III violations for the past year pic.twitter.com/gRl8IL7vWs — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) July 3, 2026

Violations also took place within the women’s gymnastics, women’s soccer and men’s tennis. A women’s soccer coach sent an email to a prospective athlete before the first date they could do so while both the gymnastics and tennis programs’ end-of-year banquets occurred during final exams week.

Alabama also self-reported student workers for Crimson Tide Productions and the film department placed wagers using prediction market Kalshi. Both students’ positions were terminated, the university said.

All violations are Level III, according to the NCAA’s tiered system. The association describes Level III as a “breach of conduct” and the least severe of the three levels.

“Violations that are isolated or limited in nature; provide no more than a minimal recruiting, competitive or other advantage; and do not include more than a minimal impermissible benefit,” the NCAA says. “Can include: Inadvertent violations that are limited in nature; extra benefit, financial aid, academic eligibility and recruiting violations, provided they do not create more than minimal advantages.”

Alabama Football is getting ready for Year 3 under head coach Kalen DeBoer in 2026. The Crimson Tide are coming off a College Football Playoff appearance last season – the first under DeBoer after he took over for Nick Saban. After a win against Oklahoma in the first round, the year came to an end in the quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl against Indiana.