The Alabama softball game vs. Elon was called off due to weather, according to a release from the team. Rain started to fall around 6:52 p.m. ET.

At the time, Alabama led 9-0 in their game held at Florida State. It was the top of the third before the tarps came rolling out.

So while they were rolling, Alabama won’t continue this game. The Crimson Tide conclude teh weekened Sunday vs. Dartmouth at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT.

Coming into the day, Alabama was 12-0 on the season, off to a hot start to the young 2026 softball campaign.

On Friday, the Crimson Tide saw history. Kaitlyn Pallozzi became the first freshman in program history to throw a perfect game. It was also the 10th perfect game in Alabama history.

“What a great day for the Tide,” head coach Patrick Murphy said. “A perfect game by a freshman in game one and a complete game shutout by a freshman in game two. I’m not sure I’ve seen two better pitched games by freshmen in my career at Alabama.”

Pallozzi was the first pitcher to toss a perfect game for Alabama since Montana Fouts on May 5, 2023. The second game of the day was a top 10 showdown as the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide took on No. 6 Florida State (10-3). After 3.0 scoreless innings, a trio of home runs gave Alabama a 4-0 lead before doubling that margin with a four-run seventh in what ended up as an 8-0 shutout over the tournament-host Seminoles. Alabama would go on to beat FSU 5-1 earlier on Saturday.

Last season under Murphy, Alabama went 40-23 en route to the NCAA Super Regional. There, they lost two games to Oklahoma in Norman to end their season.