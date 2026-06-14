Alabama track athlete stripped of sixth national championship after controversial disqualification

Alabama track athlete Doris Lemngole was denied her sixth career national championship after a controversial disqualification Saturday at the NCAA Division I outdoors track and field national championship in Eugene.

Initially ruled the winner of the 5000-meter race after crossing the finish line first with a time of 15:11.17, Lemngole was stripped of the gold after NCAA officials determined she stepped over the inside line too many times, a lane violation, leading to her disqualification.

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“Doris Lemngole was ultimately DQ’ed for taking too many steps over the inside line, under rule R: 15.5-3g,” UA wrote on social media. Alabama later challenged this ruling, but the disqualification was upheld.

New Mexico‘s Marion Jepngetich was later awarded the 5000-meter national championship after finishing second with a time of 15:31.01.

HER SIXTH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



Doris Lemngole wins the women's 5,000m with a time of 15:11.71.#NCAATF x 🎥 ESPN2 / @AlabamaTrack pic.twitter.com/MqR3UDgSFy — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 14, 2026

“I have nothing to say right now,” Lemngole said after the disqualification. “It is what it is. I’m proud of myself, I’m proud of my school and my career. That’s it.”

Lemngole, a junior from Kenya, has had a decorated track career with the Crimson Tide. She previously won NCAA national titles in the women’s 6K cross country race in 2024 and 2025, the outdoor 3,000-meter steeplechase in 2024 and 2025, and the 2025 indoor 5,000-meter race.

Lemngole was recently named the SEC’s outdoor track and field women’s runner of the year, becoming the first Alabama athlete to win that honor since 2021.

Alabama’s Doris Lemngole stripped of national title

As far as the other national championships she’s won for Alabama, Lemngole won five other titles. Those included the 6k cross country race (2024 and ’24), the outdoor 3,000 meter steeplechase (2024 and ’25) and the indoor 5,000 meter (2025).

Before coming to Alabama, Lemngole lived in her native Kenya and moved to the United States to compete in college track and field. During her career, she’s been highly successful and also signed an NIL deal with the Swiss sportswear brand On.

Among her other accolades, Lemngole is one of the most decorated athletes in the athletic department. You can see them below.