Alabama visits 2027 5-star WR Monshun Sales

Alabama continues to hold the edge in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine for Indianapolis Lawrence North five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales, the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle.

The Crimson Tide is not the lone contender at the top of Sales’ recruitment, though. There’s work to be done to get the elite 6-foot-5 pass-catcher in the fold.

On Tuesday, head coach Kalen DeBoer and WRs coach Derrick Nix paid a visit to Sales:

Sales is slated to be back in Tuscaloosa for a visit on Jan. 31. When speaking with Rivals’ Chad Simmons earlier this month, the five-star discussed his interest in the SEC powerhouse.

“Alabama is a place I’ve been three times and I really like it there,” Sales said. “Coach (JaMarcus Shephard) went to Oregon State, so now I’m talking a lot more with coach Nix. I can’t wait to get back down there and spend more time with him. I want to see what he’s like.

“I grew up watching Alabama,” he added. “When I was younger, Alabama was my favorite school, so there’s a lot I like about the program.”

At the end of October, Sales named a dozen top schools, but there’s really been a few that have separated from the pack to this juncture. Alabama is one of them, but two schools closer to home are certainly in play, too.

Sales was back at Ohio State earlier this month and he’s also slated to get back to brand new national champs Indiana this weekend. The in-state Hoosiers have climbed to the top of the college football world and are certainly a team to watch for Sales moving forward.

The Buckeyes’ recent history with elite receivers is well-documented, and despite the departure of Brian Hartline, they’ll be swinging for the fences in this recruitment, too. LSU, Miami and Oregon are others that are in the mix as Sales eyes a summer decision.

Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong and Greg Smith logged picks in the Rivals RPM last month in favor of Bama landing Sales. The Tide staff are keeping their foot on the gas with the nation’s No. 2 receiver. Sales caught 37 passes and turned them into 794 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior for Lawrence North.

Looking at Alabama’s 2027 class so far

It’s still early and Alabama has scored four commitments in its 2027 class. Three blue-chippers are already in the fold.

Mobile (Ala.) Vigor four-star EDGE JaBarrius Garror has been pledged to the Tide for well over a year. He made his decision in July of 2024 and remains locked in with DeBoer and Co. Garror is the No. 88 overall prospect in the cycle.

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn committed in October and is now the No. 14 signal-caller in the nation. He leads one of the top high school programs in the Southeast.

“Playing for my home state on a team with guys I’ve grown up playing with or against is I think a very special opportunity not many guys get to take advantage of, especially at a place like Alabama,” Seaborn told Rivals. “From a football standpoint their offense really matched my skillset, it’s an offense that needs an accurate quarterback who can process quickly and make smart decisions to really take advantage of the weapons.”

Tolland (Conn.) Lawrenceville School four-star tight end Colt Lumpris is an intriguing prospect who announced his pledge in December. He’s also a top-300 recruit and is now the No. 16 TE in the cycle. Atlanta McEachern three-star cornerback Nash Johnson rounds out the quartet of pledges to date.