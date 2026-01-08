Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Horton was the third-leading receiver on the Crimson Tide’s roster during the 2025 season.

Horton toaled 42 receptions for 511 yards and a team-high eight receiving touchdowns. He was Ty Simpson’s third option behind Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams.

He ultimately spent one season in Tuscaloosa as he began his career at Miami. Horton spent three seasons there before committing to Alabama last offseason.

Horton played in 29 games across his three seasons with the Hurricanes, hauling in 70 passes for 790 yards and six touchdowns. By far his move productive season came in 2024, where he caught 56 passes for 616 yards and five scores in one of the nation’s best passing offenses. He surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for his career during his lone season at Alabama.

After redshirting his freshman year in Coral Gables, he will have one year of eligibility remaining to play for his next team. Where that will be, for now, remains to be seen.

Before college, Horton rated as a four-star recruit in the 2022 class according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 337 overall player in his class and the No. 54 overall wideout.

Horton’s career at Alabama ended in the College Football Playoff. It was an interesting run for the Crimson Tide this postseason. The first matchup saw them complete a 17-point comeback — the largest in CFP history — against Oklahoma in the first round. However, they had no answers for Indiana in the national quarterfinal, losing 38-3. Horton caught seven passes for 81 yards during the CFP.

Alabama finished the 2025 season with an 11-4 season. Along the way, they become the first team with three regular season losses to secure an at-large bid into the College Football Playoff. Clemson had previously qualified as a top five-ranked conference champion during the 2024 season.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.