Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Rico Scott announced plans to enter the Transfer Portal. However, he’s decided to return to the Crimson Tide instead on Monday, per the BOL premium message board. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Scott played his high school football at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. There, he was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024. He had been the 295th-ranked player nationally and the 47th-ranked wide receiver in that recruiting cycle. He chose Alabama over numerous Power Four offers. That includes Penn State and Texas A&M, among others.

As a freshman in 2024, Rico Scott played in four games. That allowed him to utilize his redshirt that season. He would go on to play in 15 games during the 2025 season. That leaves him with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

In his 19 career games, Scott has 16 receptions for 158 yards and three touchdowns. That’s 9.9 yards per reception. He’s also carried the ball once for 28 yards. On top of that, Alabama did have him return kicks at times during the 2025 season. He would average 11.7 yards per return.

If there is one thing that Scott is known for, it’s his speed. Ahead of the 2025 season, fellow Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard praised him, saying, “Rico has been great. He ran 23 miles per hour, 23.5. Like, that’s moving.”

That made Scott one of the fastest players on the team. Of course, football is more than that one thing, and Bernard noted the work he put in across the board over the offseason.

“That guy has put in a lot of work within the weight room, within the off-the-field stuff, and he just continued to improve,” Bernard said. “He asked a lot of questions. His knowledge of the game has expanded. I’m really excited to see what he’s going to step up and do for us.”

Alabama has seen an extensive amount of turnover in the Transfer Portal so far in the 2026 offseason. 15 players for the Crimson Tide have already entered the Transfer Portal. That includes five different wide receivers. Cole Adams, Jalen Hale, Jaylen Mbakwe, and Bubba Hampton are in.

This all comes following the second season for Kalen DeBoer as the head coach at Alabama. In his two seasons with the Crimson Tide, DeBoer has a 20-8 record.

That includes going to the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff this season, losing in the SEC Championship before going 1-1 in the CFP. However, the Playoff loss left a very sour taste in the Rose Bowl. Now, it appears major changes are coming to the roster.

— On3’s Dan Morrison contributed to this article.