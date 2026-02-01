Amari Allen injury update: Alabama forward's status revealed vs. Florida

Alabama‘s Amari Allen (undisclosed) was not listed on the Crimson Tide’s injury report on Sunday ahead of tip-off vs. Florida, indicating he’ll be available to play. He was previously listed as questionable on Saturday’s Crimson Tide availability report.

Allen last played on Jan. 17. He averages 11.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Tide and is the team’s leading rebounder. On Friday, head coach Nate Oats revealed the latest in his recovery.

“Amari’s yet to practice, but he’s been going through some basketball workouts and looking a lot better,” Oats said. “He’s chomping at the bit, wanting to play. He’s a competitor. If he’s close to being able to play, I think he’s gonna play. But that’ll probably end up being a game-time decision on him like it’s been here recently.”

It appears between Oats comments and now, Allen showed enough improvements to be made available for the Gators. During Alabama’s first game without the freshman forward, the fell 79-73 against Tennessee. This is the same game that Charles Bediako made his return, which provided the Tide’s front court a boost while Allen focused on recovery.

Now, Alabama boasts six players who average double-figure scoring numbers including two forwards — Allen and Aiden Sherrell (10.5 ppg) as well as Bediako, who plays the five (13.5 ppg). Guards Labaron Philon (22.0), Aden Holloway (16.9) and Latrell Wrightsell (11.9) round out this effort for the Crimson Tide.

Three players will miss Sunday’s SEC matchup, however. G Davion Hannah, F Keitenn Bristow and C Collins Onyejiaka will all miss the matchup. Florida is at full health with no players listed on the game day injury report.

Alabama comes into the matchup coming off a 90-64 win over Missouri on Tuesday. For Florida, they also won their last matchup by blowout — an impressive 47-point road victory over South Carolina Wednesday night. The Gators have also won six of their last seven games in SEC play.

Tip-off between the No. 23 Crimson Tide and No. 19 Gators is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air live on ABC. It’s the first of two top 25 matchups on Sunday, which will be followed by No. 5 Nebraska hosting No. 9 Illinois.