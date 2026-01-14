Andy Staples calls rumored NIL offers for Ty Simpson 'absolutely absurd'

In an exclusive interview with On3‘s Chris Low, Ty Simpson opened up about the mind-boggling money he was being offered as part of a pressure campaign to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft in favor of transferring. Alabama‘s redshirt junior quarterback, who declared for the draft last week and officially signed NFL paperwork Tuesday, revealed his agent was presented with multiple $4 million offers by Miami, Ole Miss and Tennessee, before the Hurricanes upped the ante to $6.5 million.

“It’s absurd. It’s absolutely absurd,” On3’s Andy Staples said during Tuesday’s episode of the Andy & Ari On3 podcast. “And, look, I don’t how they’re splitting it up, how much is rev-share and how much is in NIL, a guarantee you’re actually not allowed to make unless you can actually show someone on the contract that this company will pay you this, and this company will pay you this. It’s all very much in the theoretical world right now, so I’ll be curious to see what he does.”

Of course, later Tuesday afternoon, Simpson made his decision to enter the 2026 NFL Draft official by signing the necessary paperwork, citing a conversation he had with legendary former Alabama coach Nick Saban after the 38-3 quarterfinal loss to No. 1 Indiana two weeks ago, as well as his desire to maintain a strong legacy built over the prior four years in Tuscaloosa.

“Everybody would just remember me as the guy who took all this money and went to Miami or Tennessee for his last year,” Simpson told Low. “But I was a captain. I put my hand and footprints in the cement at Denny Chimes. I would have lost everything that I built at Alabama.”

Simpson understood how much money he was leaving on the table, and even acknowledged that his parents told him $6 million is more than they had made during their entire marriage.

Given those exorbitant figures, co-host Ari Wasserman questioned whether teams offering $6 million for what amounts to a one-year rental QB would be better served by utilizing that money in other ways.

“I just think the question these GMs have to ask themselves is: Is the production we’re going to get from the $6.5 million man going to be so much different from the $3 million man that we shouldn’t use that extra $3.5 million (on another need)?” Wasserman asked. “Because $3 million still gets you one of the top portal quarterbacks. He’d be making almost double what some of the other (top quarterbacks) are.”

Staples then acknowledged the desperation many quarterback-needy programs are facing with the portal just days away from closing, especially with most of the top transfer QBs already signed with other teams.

“But they’re all gone,” Staples answered, “unless you can tamper somebody into the portal before it closes later this week.”

Of course, not everyone can be coerced by money. Look no further than Ty Simpson.