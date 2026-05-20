Anonymous SEC coach questions toughness of Alabama under Kalen DeBoer

Coaches across the SEC now have two years’ worth of data on Kalen DeBoer. The 2026 season was a lot better for Alabama than the 2025 season, making the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff. Now, while neither of those went well for the Crimson Tide, positive steps were made. Still, at least one coach has big-time questions about the program and its toughness.

“With whoever was going to follow Nick Saban, there was going to be a measuring stick on the toughness or the softness of the program,” the coach said via Athlon Sports. “The run-game statistics do not vouch for toughness. They have to fix that. Losing [QB Ty Simpson] doesn’t help that. The top two running backs are gone, three of the top offensive linemen are gone and [WR] Germie Bernard was a special player. Losing all of them doesn’t allow people to play you honest so that you can run the ball. People are going to be able to play two-high safeties, create multiple looks and create issues for them.”

CLICK HERE TO BUY ATHLON’S 2026 MAGAZINE

This is actually something DeBoer recently addressed. He knows Alabama needs to develop some kind of “physical nature” in order to compete for championships, which is the ultimate goal in Tuscaloosa.

“I really do believe that you don’t win championships without a physical nature to your program,” DeBoer said via Always College Football. And that happens through what you do in practice. That’s what we want to become. I know what that looks like. We’ve done it at multiple places.”

As for what the anonymous SEC coach said, Alabama did some work this offseason to get a new look on offense. Just one offensive lineman is back from a season ago: Michael Carroll. The other four will either enter the starting lineup via the NCAA transfer portal or after previously being depth pieces. A lot will be put on their plates to improve the toughness/run game.

Then there are the running backs themselves. Folks in Tuscaloosa might tell you the group has a ton of depth, without really having a true star. Alabama hopes true freshman Ezavier Crowell can eventually be that guy for them.

Toughness is never an area anybody would doubt about a Saban-led team. Now, opposing coaches are calling them out on it. If there is any good news about the situation, DeBoer knows it’s an area they must improve.