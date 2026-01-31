Appalachian State transfer running back Khalifa Keith has committed to Alabama, On3’s Hayes Fawcett has learned. He began his college career at Tennessee.

Keith appeared in six games during his lone season at Appalachian State, rushing for eight yards on three carries. He spent two years at Tennessee, where he ran for 100 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore across four games in 2024.

All told, during his time at Tennessee, Keith had 124 rush yards and the touchdown. By preserving a redshirt as a sophomore, he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Khalifa Keith played high school football at Birmingham (Ala.) Parker, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 547 overall player from the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Keith visited Alabama on Saturday as the Crimson Tide also hosted their Junior Day.

Alabama has been looking to overhaul its running back room this year after the run game struggled in 2025. The Crimson Tide averaged 104.1 rush yards per game, which ranked 15th out of the 16 teams in the SEC. Only LSU averaged fewer at exactly 104 yards.

Alabama got a notable commitment from NC State transfer Hollywood Smothers earlier in the cycle, but he later flipped to Texas. He detailed that decision while speaking with On3’s Pete Nakos. That also meant the Crimson Tide had to keep looking for running back help in the portal.

Kalen DeBoer’s group has a big-time player coming in from the high school ranks, though. Five Star Plus+ running back Ezavier Crowell signed with Alabama as the crown jewel of the 2026 recruiting class. He ranks as the No. 11 overall player and No. 2-ranked running back from the cycle, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. As a whole, Alabama has the No. 5 overall class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Ranking.

Alabama made it to the SEC Championship this past season, where the Crimson Tide fell to Georgia, and made their first College Football Playoff appearance under DeBoer’s leadership. Despite an early deficit against Oklahoma, the Tide rallied to get a first-round victory in Norman before falling to Indiana in the Rose Bowl.