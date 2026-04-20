Former Boise State center Drew Fielder has committed to Alabama via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Fielder started in all but two of his 32 appearances for Boise State this past season. The 6-foot-11 standout averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, while shooting 54.7% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc.

Before transferring to Boise State, Fielder began his collegiate career at Georgetown. He amassed 63 appearances and 33 starts for the Hoyas. He averaged 7.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest during his sophomore year.

Drew Fielder played high school basketball at SoCal Academy (CA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 112 overall player and No. 20 power forward in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the time of his commitment to Alabama, Fielder was the No. 10 center in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Alabama is stocking up on front-court talent this offseason, with other transfers additions such as Brandon Garrison and Cole Cloer.

Alabama finished the 2025-26 season with a 25-10 overall record and a 13-5 mark in conference play. The Crimson Tide advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament, but ultimately suffered a season-ending loss to Michigan. After the game, Alabama head coach Nate Oats reflected on his team’s season.

“It’s disappointing to lose, but the most disappointing thing about tonight is I don’t get to coach these guys anymore,” Oats said. “… The adversity that they faced and the response to adversity and how they’ve handled things, I’m going to be using these guys as examples of how to do things the right way for a long time in my coaching career.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.