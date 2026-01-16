Cal Poly transfer offensive lineman Racin Delgatty is committing to Alabama, On3 has learned. It’s a major addition for the Crimson Tide. He’s just finished up his redshirt sophomore season.

Delgatty played high school football at St. Francis (La Canada Flintridge, CA). He did not have a star-rating, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, Delgatty was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 771 overall recruit, and the No. 66 overall interior offensive lineman available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

More on Alabama, 2025-26 NCAA Transfer Portal

Former NC State wide receiver Noah Rogers has committed to Alabama via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Rogers spent two seasons with the Wolfpack.

He appeared in all 13 of NC State’s games this past season. He recorded 33 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

His statistics were extremely similar during the 2024 campaign when he notched 35 catches for 478 yards and a score. Rogers transferred to NC State in 2024 after spending his true freshman season at Ohio State.

Rogers saw action in four games for the Buckeyes, but ultimately preserved a season of eligibility. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Noah Rogers played high school football at Rolesville (NC), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 52 overall player and No. 9 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.