One day after Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet denied Charles Bediako‘s request for a preliminary injunction in his eligibility case against the NCAA, the Alabama center’s attorney suggested the decision “overlooks” a key discrepancy within the NCAA’s own eligibility rules. Bediako’s attorney also made it clear their fight for eligibility is far from over.

“Deeply disappointed in the Tuscaloosa court’s denial of Charles Bediako’s request for an injunction against the NCAA,” Bediako’s attorney, Darren Heitner, wrote Tuesday morning on X/Twitter. “This ruling ignores that an athlete’s NIL value is directly tied to his ability to play, overlooks that NCAA rules do not distinguish between athletes with prior college experience and those without, and contrasts with eligibility grants to many other former pros. We fight on for fairness.”

The ruling, released late Monday night after an hour-and-a-half hearing Friday morning, effectively ends Bediako’s two-week return to college basketball after just five games with the Crimson Tide (16-7, 6-4 SEC). Bediako averaged 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocks per game as Alabama went 3-2 with the 23-year-old former professional on the roster. The 7-footer, who spent the past 2 1/2 seasons in the NBA G-League after entering the 2023 NBA Draft following two seasons in Tuscaloosa, was temporarily declared eligible after being granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) on Jan. 21 by a prior presiding judge.

Nate Oats reacts to Charles Bediako eligibility ruling: ‘I thought the courts would see the inconsistency’

Of course, Heitner wasn’t the only one disappointed in Pruet’s ruling Monday night.

“Obviously super disappointed,” Alabama head men’s basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday night. “Disappointed in the whole thing, to be honest with you. I didn’t think it ever should have gotten to court. I thought the NCAA should have made him eligible based on over a hundred current college basketball players — former professionals, most of them over in Europe. Some in the G-League. Guys being drafted. Rights owned by NBA teams, as in James Nnaji being eligible to play.

“I thought it was kind of a no-brainer with the NCAA. Then I didn’t think it would much of an issue. The NCAA hasn’t really changed much without courts forcing them to change. I thought the courts would see in the inconsistencies in the rulings and agree with Charles’ attorneys.”

NCAA President releases statement after Charles Bediako eligibility ruling

Meanwhile, NCAA president Charlie Baker celebrated Pruet’s ruling in a statement released shortly after Monday’s decision was announced.

“Common sense won a round today,” Baker’s statement read. “The court saw this for what it is: an attempt by professionals to pivot back to college and crowd out the next generation of students. College sports are for students, not for people who already walked away to go pro and now want to hit the ‘undo’ button at the expense of a teenager’s dream.

“While we’re glad the court upheld the rules our members actually want, one win doesn’t fix the national mess of state laws. It’s time for Congress to stop watching from the sidelines and help us provide some actual stability.”