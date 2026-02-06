Charles Bediako eligibility case: Details of Alabama center's hearing with Tuscaloosa County Judge emerge

Charles Bediako‘s injunction hearing in his eligibility case against the NCAA lasted just over an hour Friday morning inside a Tuscaloosa County courtroom. The 23-year-old Alabama center is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctive relief after the NCAA previously ruled the former NBA G League player ineligible to return to college basketball last month.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet is expected to make a ruling on Bediako’s case “soon,” according to various reporters in attendance. Pruet also asked both parties to present any proposed orders before 4 p.m. CT. In the meantime, CBS Sports’ Mike Rodak revealed some specific details of the arguments made Friday morning.

According to Rodak, the judge initially pressed Bediako’s attorney, David Holt, about the plaintiff’s claim that an injunction is needed to avoid “irreparable harm” as laid out in his request. Holt responded by revealing Bediako made $530,000 in three years playing in the NBA G League, while any potential NIL earnings at Alabama would be variable based on his further exposure through the remainder of the current season, per Rodak.

Holt then suggested Bediako “may never have the opportunity to compete again.” He also argued his client would be unable to complete his college degree at Alabama if he loses today’s injunction hearing because the cost of tuition would be “prohibitive,” per Rodak.

Pruet then worked his way through Holt’s claims, pressing Bediako’s attorney on the potential “ramifications” of the NCAA losing this case and the precedent it could set throughout college sports. Holt countered by suggesting the NCAA can still enforce its rules, but suggested it has been doing so arbitrarily, per Rodak.

NCAA lawyer Taylor Askew made the argument that Bediako’s case is “about money,” not academics, and an injunction would be an “extraordinary remedy” and suggested it could lead to “50 more lawsuits” and “chaos” for the NCAA, per Rodak. Askew then made the point that Bediako’s two years at Alabama, when combined with his two years in the G League, would exhaust his collegiate eligibility window. Askew added that international players require different treatment when determining eligibility.

Following an lengthy private discussion about specific legal topics pertaining to Alabama antitrust law and tortious interference, Pruet pressed the NCAA attorney about the NCAA’s stance regarding the distinction between Bediako as a professional player and current collegiate athletes that are now paid through revenue-sharing and NIL deals, as well as how NCAA bylaws have changed since the House v. NCAA settlement last Summer and the injunction granted to Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia in late 2024.

While a potential ruling is expected today, Pruet made it clear any delay in his decision doesn’t impact Bediako’s outstanding temporary restraining order granted by the prior judge that would stand until Feb. 10, allowing the 7-foot center to play in Alabama‘s upcoming road game at rival Auburn on Saturday.