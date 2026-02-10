Charles Bediako eligibility ruling: Alabama releases statement on decision, blames NCAA for 'havoc'

Alabama has released a statement following Monday’s ruling regarding Charles Bediako’s eligibility case against the NCAA. Bediako was denied eligibility to play for the Crimson Tide for the rest of the season.

“We are disappointed in today’s court ruling, denying the injunction for Charles Bediako,” the statement reads. “While we understand the concern around competitive and developmental implications of former professional athletes participating in college, it is important to acknowledge reality,” the statement reads.

“The NCAA has granted eligibility to over 100 current men’s basketball players with prior professional experience in the G League or overseas. Granting eligibility to some former professionals, and not to others, is what creates the havoc we are currently in and why consistency from decision-makers is so desperately needed.”

Bediako spent Friday in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court, seeking preliminary and permanent injunctive relief after the NCAA previously ruled the former NBA G League player ineligible to return to college basketball last month. Upon the initial decision last month, Bediako was granted a temporary restraining order from the NCAA at the time that made him immediately eligible.

He played five games for the Crimson Tide between his initial TRO and Monday’s ruling. The Crimson Tide went 3-2 during that stretch while Bediako averaged 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game on a 77.3% field goal percentage.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats said that he was disappointed by the ruling and “thought the courts would see the inconsistency in the rulings.” Oats had previously argued that Bediako was “within his five-year window.”

He also said that Bediako’s decision to return to college was also tied in trying to earn his degree. Oats vowed to keep Bediako on scholarship regardless of the ruling, but it’s unclear if the Crimson Tide coach will honor that promise.

What’s next for Bediako remains to be seen. He could return to the G League, though it was argued in his hearing Bediako “may never have the opportunity to compete again,” at that level if denied. That also will be for time to tell.

The Alabama men’s basketball team will have to move forward in its schedule without Bediako. Up next for the Crimson Tide is a road trip to Ole Miss on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET live on the SEC Network.