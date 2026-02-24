Charles Bediako has filed an emergency motion with the Alabama Supreme Court in his quest for an interim injunction against the NCAA, according to court records first pointed out by CBS Sports. It’s part of the legal process as he seeks to retain his eligibility.

Bediako previously requested an injunction pending appeal in Alabama state court after Judge Daniel Pruet denied his request for a preliminary injunction. If granted, that would have allowed him to keep playing for Alabama with March Madness on the horizon while the appeal was pending.

However, Pruet denied that request Tuesday. The expectation was Bediako would file an appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court, On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed.

Bediako received immediate eligibility last month as a result of a judge’s order, despite playing in an NBA G-League game weeks earlier. He argued he was still within his five-year eligibility window and was granted an order that allowed him to play for Alabama despite going undrafted in 2023.

Judge Jim Roberts initially granted the TRO, but later recused himself. Pruet then ruled Bediako no longer could play for the Crimson Tide.

Bediako averaged 10.0 points and 4.6 rebounds across his five appearances while shooting 77.3% from the field. After he received immediate eligibility, there were questions about how his return to college basketball could impact NCAA Tournament seeding – for both Alabama and the teams the Crimson Tide played during that span.

Per the terms of the TRO issued by a judge in the state of Alabama, the NCAA is not able to punish the Crimson Tide for putting Charles Bediako into games. But when it’s time to evaluate Alabama’s seeding for the NCAA Tournament, the committee said it would not adjust its process. That means the Tide will not receive any punishment for allowing Bediako to play.

Alabama had a 3-2 record with Bediako in the lineup. But NCAA Tournament selection committee chair Keith Gill said Saturday that as the committee looked at the big picture, his addition likely didn’t make as much of an impact as some injuries across college basketball did. That said, it was a point of discussion.

“We certainly talked about it a lot,” Gill said on the CBS reveal show. “They were 3-2 with Bediako, 16-5 without him. We didn’t necessarily apply, like, a material change to that just because it seemed like it wasn’t as impactful as maybe some of the other injuries may or may not be.”