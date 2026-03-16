Charles Bediako files motion for voluntary dismissal of lawsuit against NCAA

Former Alabama basketball player Charles Bediako filed a motion for voluntary dismissal of his lawsuit against the NCAA, per court documents. Bediako had a failed bid to remain eligible to play the rest of the college basketball season after returning.

Bediako’s case on and off the court has been fascinating to follow. After originally going pro following a first stint at Alabama, but never actually appearing in the NBA and only the G-League, Bediako was granted eligibility to return to Tuscaloosa to play for Nate Oats.

Highly criticized, Alabama and Oats maintained the followed the rules as listed. Eventually, it was taken to the courts and Bediako was deemed ineligible for the rest of the year, although no penalties were issued to the Crimson Tide since he was eligible at the time of his play during the 2025-26 season.

Bediako was ruled ineligible on Jan. 9 after Pruett denied a previous temporary injunction request in his still-pending eligibility case against the NCAA. The former NBA G-League player previously appeared in five games for the Crimson Tide across two weeks between Jan. 24-Feb. 7 after being granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) by another Tuscaloosa County judge — who recused himself due to his status as an Alabama booster — on Jan. 21.

Bediako averaged 10.0 points and 4.6 rebounds across his five appearances while shooting 77.3% from the field. The 7-footer re-enrolled at Alabama in January and was seeking to return to college basketball after spending the past 2 1/2 seasons in the NBA G League after entering the 2023 NBA Draft following two seasons (2021-23) in Tuscaloosa.

After he was granted temporary eligibility due to the TRO, there were questions about how Bediako’s return could impact NCAA Tournament seeding. That applied to both Alabama and the teams the Crimson Tide played during that span.

But according to the terms of the TRO issued by the original judge, the NCAA is unable to punish the Crimson Tide for playing Bediako. The NCAA selection committee later confirmed it would not adjust its process when it’s time to evaluate Alabama’s seeding for the NCAA Tournament. That means the Tide will not receive any punishment for allowing Bediako to play.

Alex Byington contributed to this report