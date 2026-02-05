Charles Bediako‘s injunction hearing scheduled for Friday will take place as planned after Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet denied the plaintiff’s request for a postponement on Thursday, according to AL.com. Bediako’s legal team requested a 10-day postponement on Wednesday to allow the NCAA time to answer multiple discovery questions filed that morning.

The 23-year-old Bediako is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctive relief after the NCAA previously ruled the former NBA G-League player ineligible to return to college basketball last month. The 7-footer has appeared in Alabama‘s last four games, including playing 19 minutes in Wednesday’s 100-97 win over Texas A&M after a prior presiding judge granted Bediako a temporary restraining order (TRO) on Jan. 20 that effectively deemed him eligible. That same judge extended that original TRO an additional 10 days on Jan. 26 after the NCAA’s lawyer couldn’t make that last Tuesday’s hearing due to the winter storm that swept through the Southeast last week.

The NCAA responded to the postponement request earlier Thursday with its own motion to dissolve Bediako’s TRO, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Bediako’s extended TRO is already scheduled to end on Friday, the day of his injunction hearing. There has been no ruling on the NCAA’s request or Bediako’s legal team’s discovery inqueries, which requested confirmation that the NCAA has granted eligibility to a total of at least 38 current student-athletes that reportedly had prior experience playing professional basketball in Europe, among other requests.

“This Court should never have entered a TRO because Plaintiff failed to comply with the notice requirements of Alabama Rule of Civil Procedure 65,” according to the NCAA’s filing Thursday morning.

Bediako has logged two starts in his four appearances, averaging 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. Yet, despite Bediako’s presence, Alabama fell from the Top 25 rankings earlier this week after dropping two of the first three games in which appeared in. Still, there are many around the sport that believe Bediako could still be a difference-maker for the Tide, especially once other players on the roster return to full health. Whether he’ll get that chance will utlimately be up to Pruet.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp has contributed to this report.