On3 Football
College Football 27: Overall ratings for Alabama players in new video game revealed
The third iteration of EA Sports’ College Football game since its return from its 11-year hiatus, College Football 27, releases across the Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and on PC via Steam on July 9, 2026.
Just weeks before the general public is available to get their hands on the beloved game, EA Sports has released ratings for all 138 D1 teams. The Alabama Crimson Tide, led by safety Bray Hubbard and cornerback Zabien Brown, are an 86 overall, which is tied for 12th-best among all teams in the game.
The entire list of Alabama‘s player ratings are below. Notably, quarterbacks Keelon Russell and Austin Mack are both an 82 overall. The winner of that quarterback battle has yet to be decided.
1. SS Bray Hubbard (94 OVR)
2025: 74 tackles, eight pass deflections, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, two sacks
Alabama safety Bray Hubbard gets the honor of being the highest-rated Crimson Tide player in College Football 27. Hubbard rocks a 94 overall rating after compiling 74 tackles, eight PBU, four picks, three FF, and two sacks last season. He was named First Team All-SEC last season, and looks to be one of the best defensive players in the conference once again this season.
2. CB Zabien Brown (92 OVR)
2025: 39 tackles, five pass deflections, two interceptions, one forced fumble
Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown made his mark on the 2025 college football season thanks to two iconic interception return touchdowns. Brown was responsible for both the 99-yard interception return touchdown heading into halftime of Alabama‘s 37-20 win over Tennessee, and a 50-yard pick-six in Alabama‘s 34-24 win over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff. He earns a 92 overall rating in the game.
3. WR Ryan Coleman-Williams (91 OVR)
2025: 49 receptions, 689 receiving yards, four touchdowns, 14.1 AVG
Although Ryan Coleman-Williams had somewhat of a disappointing 2025 season, he remains in the 90 overall range. After hauling in 865 yards and eight scores as a freshman in 2024, Coleman-Williams dropped to just 689 yards and four touchdowns last season. He looks to bounce back in a big way this season, going by Ryan Coleman-Williams, instead of Ryan Williams.
4. EDGE Yhonzae Pierre (91 OVR)
2025: 52 tackles, eight sacks, one pass deflection, three forced fumbles
Yhonzae Pierre, a former five-star recruit coming out of high school, is a 91 overall in College Football 27. As a sophomore in 2025, Pierre compiled 52 tackles and eight sacks. He was one of seven SEC defenders with at least eight sacks last season, and is positioned as one of the highest rated Alabama players. He’ll look to be a major contributor for the Crimson Tide defense as they seek back-to-back CFP appearances.
5. FS Keon Sabb (90 OVR)
2025: 52 tackles, three pass deflections, one interception, one sack
Alabama free safety Keon Sabb is back for his third season in a Crimson Tide jersey, rocking a 90 overall. He is the fifth, and final, 90-plus overall player on Alabama‘s roster. Sabb is coming off a career-best season, in which he recorded 52 tackles and one interception.
6. CB Dijon Lee Jr. (88 OVR)
2025: 32 tackles, five pass deflections, two interceptions
Dijon Lee Jr. burst onto the scene as a freshman for Alabama in 2025, recording 32 tackles and two interceptions. He is an 88 overall, one of the highest rated sophomores in College Football 27. His game-ending interception against Missouri helped cement a 27-24 win for the Tide on Oct. 11.
7. RT Michael Carroll (87 OVR)
2025: Allowed just four sacks and one QB hit across 346 pass blocking snaps, 71.4 pass blocking grade
Alabama right tackle Michael Carroll is the highest-rated offensive player on the Crimson Tide’s roster. Carroll boasted the nation’s fifth-highest grade among freshman tackles (71.4) last season, and is poised to take the leap as one of the SEC’s best offensive linemen this season.
8. EDGE Jah-Marien Latham (85 OVR)
2025: two tackles
Alabama EDGE rusher Jah-Marien Latham will suit up for his sixth and final season this year for the Crimson Tide. Latham was expected to be a major contributor last season, but suffered a season-ending injury in Alabama‘s season opening loss to Florida State. The Reform, AL native boasts 43 career tackles and 2.5 sacks.
9. DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (84 OVR)
2025 (Mississippi State): 25 tackles, one pass deflection
Kedrick Bingley-Jones is one of two incoming transfers ranked inside the top-10 of Alabama‘s highest rated players in College Football 27. Bingley-Jones totaled 25 tackles for the Bulldogs last season, and boasts 39 career tackles with one pass deflection across his four seasons of college football (two at North Carolina, two at Mississippi State)
10. WR Noah Rogers (84 OVR)
2025 (NC State): 33 receptions, 441 receiving yards, two touchdowns, 13.4 AVG
Finally, NC State transfer Noah Rogers rounds out Alabama‘s top-10 ranked players. As a sophomore in 2025, Rogers hauled in 33 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns. He is one of two wide receivers ranked above an 84 overall, available for virtual Keelon Russell or Austin Mack to throw to.
EDGE Devan Thompkins: 84 OVR
HB Daniel Hill: 83 OVR
LB Caleb Woodson: 83 OVR
HB AK Dear: 82 OVR
DT Terrance Green: 82 OVR
DT Edric Hill: 82 OVR
QB Austin Mack: 82 OVR
HB Kevin Riley: 82 OVR
QB Keelon Russell: 82 OVR
DT London Simmons: 82 OVR
SS Ivan Taylor: 82 OVR
EDGE Justin Hill: 80 OVR
FS Red Morgan: 80 OVR
HB Khalifa Keith: 79 OVR
TE Kaleb Edwards: 78 OVR
RG Ethan Fields: 78 OVR
FS Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.: 78 OVR
TE Josh Ford: 77 OVR
LT Jayvin James: 77 OVR
LT Jackson Lloyd: 77 OVR
FS Xavier Mincey: 77 OVR
CB Chuck McDonald III: 77 OVR
RT Ty Haywood: 76 OVR
WR Derek Meadows: 76 OVR
EDGE Desmond Umeozulu: 76 OVR
DT Jeremiah Beaman: 75 OVR
TE Jay Lindsey: 75 OVR
RG Casey Poe: 75 OVR
LB QB Reese: 75 OVR
TE Marshall Pritchett: 74 OVR
LG William Sanders: 74 OVR
WR Rico Scott: 74 OVR
LB Luke Metz: 73
C Kaden Strayhorn: 73
K Conor Talty: 73 OVR
C Mal Waldrep Jr.: 73 OVR
LB Duke Johnson II: 71 OVR
LB Cayden Jones: 71 OVR
TE Alex Rozier: 66 OVR