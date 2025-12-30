As Alabama prepares for a College Football Playoff showdown with top-seeded Indiana, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum pushed back on the idea that a loss in Pasadena would signal trouble for the Crimson Tide program.

Speaking on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum argued that Alabama has already accomplished what mattered most this postseason by surviving the First Round of the CFP on the road.

“I think winning the game was the most important thing,” Finebaum stated. “Especially the fact it was on the road at a place that Alabama just lost. … I thought that was a critical game. This is not.”

Finebaum’s comments came in reference to Alabama’s historic comeback win over Oklahoma, where the Crimson Tide erased a 17–0 deficit to win 34–24 in Norman. That victory not only advanced Alabama in the Playoff, but also marked the first road win in CFP history. A result Finebaum believes reshaped the entire season’s narrative.

With Alabama now heading to the Rose Bowl, Finebaum framed the matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers as a high-stakes opportunity, rather than a referendum on the program’s health: “This is deep,” Finebaum added. “It still feels like, if you get to Jan. 1, it’s not the end of the world.”

Alas, Indiana enters the game undefeated at 12–0 after winning the Big Ten Championship over Ohio State, led by Heisman Trophy–winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Alabama meanwhile arrives as an underdog, but with renewed belief following its resilience in Norman.

Finebaum acknowledged that some fans may fixate on the optics of four losses, particularly under their head coach Kalen DeBoer. Still, he explained that framing no longer fits the modern college football landscape.

“You can’t look at the old model of college football and say, ‘My goodness, Alabama lost four games,’” Finebaum elaborated. “The other two losses came in premium games.”

Earlier in the week, Finebaum admitted he was “rolling with” Alabama despite the risk, citing the team’s flashes of dominance and ability to respond under pressure. That belief now carries into a Rose Bowl matchup where the Crimson Tide have little to lose and plenty to gain.

With DeBoer leading the program and quarterback Ty Simpson coming off his best performance of the season, Finebaum sees Alabama’s playoff run as a bonus rather than a burden. Win or lose against Indiana, he believes the Crimson Tide have already proven this season is far from a failure.