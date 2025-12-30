ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum is leaning into belief over logic as the College Football Playoff heads to Pasadena. He’s backing Alabama to pull off an upset against top-seeded Indiana in the Rose Bowl.

Speaking on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum acknowledged the risk involved in picking against an undefeated Indiana team. Still, Alabama’s upside, and recent resilience, won him over.

“I know what the matchups look like,” Finebaum stated. “I think you have to be a little brave if you’re going against the grain here. … Ultimately, I feel pretty confident in Alabama. It’s a little bit of a leap of faith, but I think that’s been the story of this team all year long.”

The matchup sets up a fascinating contrast. Indiana enters as the No. 1 seed after a perfect 12–0 regular season and a Big Ten Championship victory over Ohio State. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, will look to guide the Hoosiers to the first national championship in program history following a bye into the second round.

Meanwhile, Alabama arrives battle-tested after a historic road victory over Oklahoma in the first round. Trailing the Sooners 17–0 in the first half, the Crimson Tide erupted for 27 unanswered points to secure a 34–24 win, completing the largest comeback in CFP history.

More on Paul Finebaum, Alabama Crimson Tide

That victory also made Alabama the first team to win a road game in the Playoff, snapping a trend that saw all four home teams prevail in the previous postseason. For Finebaum, that performance, particularly the sustained stretch of dominance, reinforced his belief that Alabama remains dangerous when it finds its rhythm.

“I still like what I saw from Alabama, at least for two and a half quarters in Norman,” Finebaum added. “They have been inconsistently consistent, and I’m gonna roll with them one more time.”

Now, the Crimson Tide head to the Rose Bowl as underdogs, tasked with derailing Indiana’s dream season. If Finebaum is right, Alabama’s leap of faith could once again rewrite College Football Playoff history.

It’ll be up to coach Kalen DeBoer to lead his team into battle, and players like quarterback Ty Simpson to continue finding their footing and providing their worth to the college football world. The First Round showed what Alabama could do when they’re firing on all cylinders, and there’s no ceiling on this team if they’re playing like that.