Crain & Cone offers 'crazy prediction' that Alabama will fire Kalen DeBoer in 2026

Conference media days are kicking off around the country over the next couple weeks, which means talking season is about to hit full swing during the long offseason. And that means the time for crazy predictions is now. How about one for Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer, fresh off a playoff appearance?

The Crain & Cone podcast recently released an episode with several bold and crazy predictions. Among them was a prediction that Alabama would fire coach Kalen DeBoer by year’s end.

The segment began with the blanket statement that Alabama would fire the coach, then the three hosts debated whether they agreed. Blain Crain was emphatic in his pick: DeBoer will be gone.

“Saying this right now,” Crain said. “New quarterback, right? Alabama fans are not happy. They’re not happy. They’re a fanbase that I don’t know if you can ever make them happy unless you do what? You never give up a first down. If they score more than 14 points we’re coming to your house. You better win in Atlanta and you better go win a national championship.”

Through two years, Kalen DeBoer has produced a 20-8 overall record with a 12-4 mark in SEC play. He has won a first-round College Football Playoff game but hasn’t quite taken the Tide to the promised land.

What’s more concerning for him, Crain argued, was the way he’s done it. It hasn’t been what Alabama fans want.

“We want to win in a certain way,” Crain said. “We’re not going to throw it 40 times. We’re not going to win 52-48. We want to physically dominate and beat people on the line of scrimmage and it just feels like Kalen DeBoer’s not that fit. He’s a winner. I’ll tell you that, he’s a winner. He’s won a lot of places where he’s been. But Alabama wants somebody to throw the first punch, not get hit and then throw back.

“So I’m just telling you right now, ‘Bama fans, they will turn on you quicker than you can say lemony snicket. Like the first sign of blood, the first sign of blood, right? … Next thing you know they’re on the other side pointing their gun at you. So I’m just telling you I wouldn’t be surprised by that.”

From there, podcast host Jake Crain asked Blain Crain what the record would have to be for Kalen DeBoer to get the axe. Is there a precise number?

“8-4,” Crain said. “8-4 gets you fired.”

Jake Crain wasn’t quite sold on the number, but he seemed to agree things could be pretty dire for Kalen DeBoer with a lackluster season. The expectations are sky high in Tuscaloosa.

“If they fired him for going 8-4, it would have to be the wrong 8-4 too,” Crain said. “You would have to lose to Auburn, Georgia, LSU… like everybody that matters.

“Every point you made I think is right. Because not only do you have to win at Alabama, you have to win a certain way. I would say it would have to be 7-5. Because if it’s 8-4 they’re going to fire him the next year at the first sign of trouble.”