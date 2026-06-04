Crain & Cone identifies Top 10 hardest-hitters in college football history

Albeit dangerous, one of the most exciting moments a football game can offer is a massive hit. Jadeveon Clowney‘s hit against Michigan in the 2013 Outback Bowl. Kenny Bell‘s crushing blindside block against Wisconsin in the 2012 Big Ten Championship. Both all-time memorable moments, due to the sheer violence of the hits.

As the college football offseason cruises on, Blain Crain of ‘Crain & Cone’ ranked his top-10 hardest hitters in college football history. Alabama linebacker and Unanimous All-American Reuben Foster leads the list, with nine absolute legends following behind.

All stats from College Football Sports Reference.

2013-16 Stats: 222 tackles, 24.0 TFL, 11 PBU, 8.0 sacks

Although Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster didn’t quite blossom to heights expected of him in the NFL, he was an absolute monster playing under Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa. Across his four-year tenure at Alabama, Foster accrued Unanimous All-American and All-SEC honors, and became known as one of the biggest hitters in college football history. A few of his biggest hits include against LSU‘s Leonard Fournette in 2014 and against USC‘s Dominic Davis in 2016.

2002-03 Stats: 14 INT TD, 3 INT TD

The late, great Sean Taylor has been lauded as one of the biggest hitters in football history, and ranks No. 2 on Crain’s’s list. Taylor helped lead Miami to its last National Championship in 2001, and collected the Jack Tatum Trophy and Unanimous All-American honors. He excelled in the NFL prior to his untimely death in 2007, and is best well known for his massive hit on punter Brian Moorman in the 2006 Pro Bowl Game.

2007-09 Stats: 245 tackles, 17.5 TFL, 14 INT, 3 INT TD, 3.0 sacks, 2 FF

One of the best secondary players of his generation, Tennessee great Eric Berry ranks No. 3 on Crain’s list. Berry was named a two-time Unanimous All-American in college, and was a two-time winner of the Jack Tatum Trophy. He was also named SEC Defensive Player of the Year, which led to him being selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He is best well known for his monstrous hit on Georgia running back Knowshon Moreno in 2008.

2006-09 Stats: 276 tackles, 9 PBU, 5 INT, 2.0 TFL, 1 FF

Taylor Mays was an absolute monster playing at USC from 2006-2009, earning three-time All-American honors. He was also named a two-time All-Pac-10 selection, which led to him being a Second Round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. Mays accrued more than a few big-time hits during his time at USC, including against Penn State wide receiver Jordan Norwood in the 2009 Rose Bowl Game, and against Arizona running back Keola Antolin in 2008.

1978-80 Stats: 13 INT, 2 INT TD

USC all-time great Ronnie ‘Mad Dog’ Lott is the first player on this list to *not* play college football in the 21st century. Lott is often considered one of the best pure football players of all time, as he was present on both the NFL’s 75th Anniversary All-Time Team, and it’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. One of his most well-known hits came against Kansas City Chiefs legend running back Christian Okoye in a Pro Bowl Game. Those games were much different than how they look now.

6. LB Dick Butkus (Illinois)

Played from 1962-64

The legendary Dick Butkus slots in at No. 6 on Crain’s list. Butkus is seen as one of the toughest players to ever play the game of football, leading to his inclusion on this list. There are countless clips available of Butkus leaping onto the backs of offensive players, or completely taking them off their feet. There would be not list of the hardest-hitters in college football history without Dick Butkus.

2005 Stats: 96 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 INT, 1 FF

The final two seasons of Greg Blue‘s Georgia career were absolutely stellar, filled to the brim with big-time hits. Blue was often lauded as a ‘head hunter’ by opposing fans, as he either hit hard, or didn’t hit at all. His most well-known hit of this kind came against Auburn in 2003, which saw him completely take a Tiger wide receiver off his feet. Blue was named a Consensus All-American and a First Team All-SEC selection in 2005.

2005-09 Stats: 215 tackles, 49.5 TFL, 24.0 sacks, 4 INT, 3 FF, 2 INT TD, 2 PBU

Quite possibly the biggest player on this list, Nebraska DL legend Ndamukong Suh ranks as the No. 8 hardest-hitter in college football history. Whether it was in college or the NFL, Suh left his mark for being the biggest target on the defensive line. There’s no doubt he had his questionable plays, including his questionable stomp on Aaron Rodgers‘ ankle, but the former AP College Football Player of the Year more than deserves a spot on this list.

9. S Jack Tatum (Ohio State)

Played from 1968-70

Ohio State legend Jack Tatum earned the nickname, ‘The Assassin’, for his monstrous hits. Quite possibly the most well-known hit of his football career came against Darryl Stingley in a 1978 preseason game. The hit ended Stingley’s career, having compressed his spinal cord and broken his fourth and fifth cervical vertebrae. There’s no doubt that wide receivers from his era feared catching a ball across the middle of the field, and having Tatum run full force at them.

2003-06 Stats: 143 tackles, 12 INT, 7.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 FF

Finally, LSU legend LaRon Landry rounds out the list of the hardest-hitters in college football history. Quite possibly the biggest hit of his college career came against Alabama quarterback John Parker Wilson, which left all of Tiger Stadium in awe. Landry was a Consensus All-American and a two-time First Team All-SEC selection in Baton Rouge.